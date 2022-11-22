Jonathan Marchessault to Play His 500th Career Game

Another Vegas Golden Knight will be reaching an important career milestone this season when the team faces a Pacific Division opponent, the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault will play his 500th NHL game on Monday.

Marchessault has been in the league since 2012 but didn't play his first full season until 2016-17, the year before he became a Golden Knight.

The veteran forward told the media ahead of Monday's game that he had been very nervous when he played his first NHL game all those years ago.

"I think I wasn't ready to play in the NHL at that time," Marchessault said. "I think I was only 22, and I remember I was happy to get there, but I realized that it's harder to stay there. So yeah, I mean, I wasn't ready, I came back in the AHL. I worked for a year and a half before I got back there. So a bumpy ride."

Marchessault acknowledged that the first year or so in the NHL is easier for some than it is for others.

"I think it's not for everybody," he said. "Obviously there's guys that are ready earlier. I think, for me, I think I knew I was ready more around 24, 25 year old. So I think the AHL was good for me, personally. And I think it is a good league and you learn a lot from it."

Fellow original Golden Knights like defenseman Shea Theodore have been along for most of the ride.

"He's a great player," Theodore said. "He's really made a name for himself. His shot, his work ethic, it's a lot of the characteristics you want in a top-tier player in this league and especially on our team. And we're happy to have him here, and hopefully he has a productive night."

Theodore has seen a lot of improvement from his teammate since the two helped lead the club to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season.

"He's scored a lot of goals," Theodore said. "But I just think consistency in his game, his shot and the way [he maneuvers] around the net I think really pays off, and it shows."

Monday's contest is set to begin around 7:30 p.m. PST, 10:30 p.m. EST at Rogers Arena.

