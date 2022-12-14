Marchessault's Two Third-Period PP Goals Lift Vegas in 6-5 Win

The Vegas Golden Knights swept the season series against the Winnipeg Jets with a 6-5 victory on Tuesday.

A short-handed Vegas Golden Knights team earned a thrilling 6-5 road win when they overcame the Western Conference's No. 2 team, the Winnipeg Jets, on Tuesday night.

The stars stepped up for Vegas when they were most needed, as Golden Knights forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone each scored a pair of goals.

Vegas also found scoring from defenseman Daniil Miromanov, who scored the first goal of his NHL career, and forward William Karlssson, who clinched the game with a late third-period empty-netter.

The shots on goal were nearly even on both sides, with Winnipeg finishing with 34 compared to Vegas' 33.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill earned his third victory against the Jets this season, making some crucial saves down the stretch of this regular season series finale.

Winnipeg got the scoring started right off a faceoff with a deflected goal from forward Mark Scheifele to give the Jets a 1-0 lead with just over 10 and a half minutes to go in the first period.

The advantage would not last long, as Miromanov put Vegas on the board just over 2 minutes later.

The score would hold even at 1-1 until the final 2 seconds of the period when Stone found the back of the net off a rebound.

Vegas would lead 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Golden Knights were given their first power-play opportunity of the contest roughly 4 minutes into the second period, but it would result in nothing for the visitors.

A little while later, Winnipeg evened the contest with a rebound-goal from forward Morgan Barron.

The game then tilted back in Vegas' favor as Stone scored his second goal of the evening to make it a 3-2 game with just under 4 and a half minutes remaining in the period.

But Winnipeg would not go away, scoring less than a minute later with a goal from forward Sam Gagner to tie the contest at 3-3.

That score would remain through the next intermission, but a late second-period penalty against the Golden Knights would result in an early third-period power-play goal from the Jets.

The goal was scored by Scheifele, his second of the game.

Winnipeg held a 4-3 advantage for nearly 9 minutes before Marchessault scored the Golden Knights' first power-play goal of the contest.

The showdown was all knotted up at 4-4 with a bit over half a period to play.

Winnipeg would have an opportunity to regain the lead when it received its second power play of the night, but Hill and the Golden Knights held firm, killing the penalty and keeping the stalemate alive with a bit under 6 minutes remaining.

Vegas was then given another power-play chance of its own with just over 3 minutes to go. It would capitalize as Marchessault struck again on the man advantage, giving the Golden Knights a 5-4 lead with a bit over 2 minutes left in the period.

It was time for Winnipeg to pull its goaltender, resulting in Karlsson's empty-net goal to seal the deal for Vegas.

Scheifele was able to score for the Jets with 1.7 seconds on the clock to earn his hat trick, but it was the Golden Knights who ultimately walked off the ice in celebration.

Vegas will finish this short road trip with a stop in Chicago on Thursday night to face the Blackhawks for the second time this season.

