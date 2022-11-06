Golden Knights Keep on Rolling, Defeat Montreal, 6-4

The Vegas Golden Knights have now won seven in a row with a 6-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

So far, the mountain of a five-game road trip the Vegas Golden Knights have been set to face has not stopped them from extending their large win streak.

Vegas' streak grew to seven games after a 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

As they have done so many times this season, the Golden Knights struck first, as Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague scored his first goal of the season to give the team a 1-0 lead with just over 6 and a half minutes to go in the first.

Montreal responded less than a minute later with a goal from forward Cole Caufield to tie the game at 1-1 with a bit under 6 minutes remaining in the period.

The scoring didn't take as long to get going in the second period, as Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith scored with a little more than 2 minutes gone in the period.

Vegas had an abundance of opportunities to extend its lead the rest of the period, but Montreal goaltender Jake Allen held strong to leave the Golden Knights with just a one-goal lead going into the second intermission.

The third period was perhaps the most action-packed that Vegas has seen so far this season, as the two teams scored a combined seven goals.

With just under a minute gone in the third, Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki scored to tie the game at two goals apiece with nearly a full period to play.

Less than 4 minutes later, Smith scored his second goal of the night for the Golden Knights, a power-play goal that would regain the one-goal lead for Vegas.

It wouldn't let its foot off the gas, as Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar scored to extend Vegas' lead to two goals with a little over 11 and a half minutes to go in the contest.

Just 21 seconds later, Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy found the back of the net to give Vegas a 5-2 lead.

Things then got a little out of hand when a dirty boarding play by Montreal forward Jordan Anderson led to a brawl that resulted in an ejection against Anderson and roughing penalties against Golden Knights defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez.

The Canadiens capitalized on the two minor penalties, as Suzuki scored his second of the evening, bringing Montreal back to within two goals.

Less than 2 minutes later, the Golden Knights answered with a power-play goal from forward Jonathan Marchessault on the major penalty that had been given to Anderson.

Montreal was persistent, though. Just over 2 minutes later, Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored to keep his team in the game with a little more than 4 and a half minutes to go in the game.

But Vegas held on, ultimately winning 6-4.

The Golden Knights improve to 11-2-0 and now have the best record in the NHL.

