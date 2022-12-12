Mark Stone: Golden Knights Need to Improve on Even-Strength Offense

The Vegas Golden Knights were only able to score one goal in Sunday's loss to the Boston Bruins, and it came on the first power play of the game.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been fortunate to bail themselves out with power-play chances at times this season.

As was apparent in their 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday, though, the team cannot be overly reliant on penalties when facing elite opponents.

Vegas' only goal of Sunday's contest came on a power play, as Golden Knights captain Mark Stone found the back of the net early in the game to give the team a 1-0 lead.

"I mean, five-on-five, we didn't generate enough to really put a damp," Stone told the media after the loss. "I thought we had some pretty good chances: early two-on-one in the third. We got a few looks, but not enough high-danger chances. But I give our D credit, we played with five for a lot of the game. We battled hard, we just gave up a little too much. Obviously, five-on-five, we need to score some more goals."

The Golden Knights ended their three-game homestand with just one win at T-Mobile Arena.

"Sometimes when you lose guys, you start to play a little bit more passive," Stone said. "I think we got to get back to that aggressive style of ... keeping plays alive. I don't think our forecheck's really been there. Maybe just because we're being a little passive just because of some loss of personnel. But guys played well individually. Now it's about putting it together."

Stone didn't feel that the absence of the team's two best defensemen, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, had much of a negative impact in Sunday's loss.

"Our other [defensemen] moved the puck well tonight," the captain said. "Like I said, I don't think we turned it over really that much. We gave off 25, 26 shots to a team [that is] one of the best in the league, if not the best team in the league right now. So I don't think that's the case. I thought they did a good job moving the puck up. We had some decent looks, honestly. Will has a breakaway in the second. You're not going to score on all your chances, but I think we got enough to at least put one or two behind them."

Vegas will be looking to bounce back when they hit the road Tuesday to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

