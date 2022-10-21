Michael Amadio to Make Appearance in Thursday's Lineup

Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio will replace Paul Cotter in the lineup in Thursday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets.

Amadio skated with the third line in Thursday's practice.

"[I] think with Paul, it was a simple decision that his game [had] leveled off a bit in Seattle, so we wanted to let him play through it," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media before the game. "And [in] Calgary, we just felt that [it was] not at the same level it was, so [we said] 'Hey, this is what you need to do for us, and if not, then we're going to ask the next guy to do it.' And in fairness, Amo had a pretty good camp, has played here. We just felt we wanted a different flavor, and now we're switching back."

As far as Amadio's approach goes for Thursday's contest, it's fairly "simple."

"Just keep things simple," he said. "Make sure my work ethic's there and do everything I can to help my linemates and teammates win."

Amadio's line will include William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault.

Marchessault said Amadio brings "a lot of skills" to the game.

"Obviously I think he's a really underrated player," Marchessault said. "He's a great player with the puck and without it, and he makes his linemates better all the time. I definitely enjoy playing with him."

As far as the game goes, Marchessault said defense will be key if the team hopes to get back in the win column.

"It needs to be a big game for us," Marchessault said. "We got to do whatever we got to do to get back on the winning track. I think that's the most important thing tonight and [to] get back to our game, play well defensively, limit the scoring chances, and I think if we do that, we'll be good."

