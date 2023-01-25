Golden Knights Unable to Steal Two Points, Lose in OT to New Jersey

The Vegas Golden Knights lost a hard-fought battle 3-2 in overtime against the New Jersey Devils and Tuesday.

Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils wasn't a complete failure for the Vegas Golden Knights, but it was a tough one to walk away from.

The Golden Knights had the game in hand up until just over a minute left in regulation when Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored to force overtime, where he scored again to win it.

Vegas defenseman Ben Hutton and forward William Karlsson were the goal scorers for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson totaled 33 saves in the loss.



Vegas was unable to execute on any of its three power-play chances, while New Jersey capitalized on its lone power play, which it was granted in overtime.

For the eighth time in 10 contests, the Golden Knights started down 1-0, as Devils forward Ondrej Palat found the back of the net less than 4 minutes into the contest.

Neither team would commit a penalty in the first period, and the teams would head to the locker room with the 1-0 score at the first intermission.

With just over 3 minutes into the second period, a boarding penalty on Devils forward Nathan Bastian against Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar resulted in a fight between Bastian and Vegas forward Brett Howden that sent the pair to the box.

Vegas would still get the advantage, though, due to the boarding call. It was unable to come away with anything to show for it, however, and the lead remained 1-0 in favor of New Jersey.

With 8 minutes remaining in the second, the Golden Knights finally got on the board with a goal from Hutton to bring the visitors to within one.

Not long after, Vegas would take the lead when forward William Karlsson was able to tap the puck in over the goal line, making it a 2-1 game with almost 5 minutes left in the period.

With just over a minute and a half to go before the second intermission, Vegas was granted its second power play of the night when Palat was sent to the box for boarding.

The Golden Knights took that advantage into the third period but once again could not come away with a goal.

They received one last power play just a bit over halfway through the period but again, could not capitalize.

The score stayed at 2-1 as the game began to enter its final minute, but Hamilton would find the net after New Jersey pulled its goalie to give itself the advantage.

The contest then went to overtime.

Less than 3 minutes into the overtime period, the Devils were finally granted their first power play of the game.

The Golden Knights showed promise after killing the first minute of the advantage, but Hamilton's momentum from the end of the third carried over, and he sealed it for the home team.

Vegas was unable to get a shot on goal in overtime.

The Golden Knights will look to regroup before they take on the New York Rangers on Friday.

