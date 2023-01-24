Golden Knights Need to Break Trend of Battling From Behind

The Vegas Golden Knights have not responded well when going down 1-0 as of late.

The Vegas Golden Knights have had the issue of allowing the opponent to get on the board first as of late.

Vegas has ended up going down 1-0 in seven of its last nine games, only two of which it was able to overcome and win.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said the problem is not necessarily about not being able to strike first, it's about the team's inability to stop the opponent from drawing first blood.

"We try to tell them before the game," Cassidy told the media ahead of Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, "even sometimes we'll come out and say it: 'Listen, someone's going to score first tonight. So at the end of the day, we just got to keep playing, whoever it is. Let's do what we can to make sure it's us and not them.'

"And some of what the messaging sometimes, players start to go: 'Well, to score first, we got to be the better offensive team.' Well sometimes, to not get scored on first, you need to be the better defensive team. And that's what's happened to us lately. Sometimes we're not taking care of details early in the game away from the puck. So that's what's put us behind the eight ball. It's not so much our offensive game, it's our defensive game."

Even so, Cassidy said when the Golden Knights do find themselves down first, they shouldn't be prevented from creating offense.

"I mean, we've had a lot of comebacks, and we can score, so we shouldn't let that stuff get to us," Cassidy said. "We really shouldn't. Different circumstances ... if it's a bad goal, it could bother different people, but the other night, we just had a breakdown. Had a breakdown in front of our net. It was a good shot."

Vegas' game agains New Jersey is set to begin around 4:30 p.m. PST, 7:30 p.m. EST.

