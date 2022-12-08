Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to make it three-straight wins when they host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-1) haven't been as efficient when returning home from a road trip this season.

Coming off a successful seven-point, four-game Eastern Conference road trip, Vegas will look to change that when they welcome the New York Rangers (12-10-5) to T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

New York has lost five of its last seven contests.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: TNT

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko deflects it into the net to give New York a 1-0 lead roughly 7 minutes in.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg sits for tripping.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Rangers lead 1-0, will have 10 seconds left on power play to start the second period.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

