Rangers Pull Away in Third Period to Defeat Golden Knights 4-1

The Vegas Golden Knights have now lost three consecutive games on the road for the first time this season.

Despite an aggressive start, nothing could seem to go the Vegas Golden Knights way against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Whether it was simply their inability to find the back of the net or New York's scoring luck, it seemed as though it was never Vegas' game to win.

The Rangers ended up out shooting the Golden Knights 40 to 34, as Vegas goaltender Adin Hill made 37 saves on the night.

Each team was given two power-play chances, but neither were able to capitalize.

The Golden Knights came out with high energy for the first half of the first period, keeping the Rangers on their heels in their own zone.

It wasn't until the 3:52 mark in the period that New York finally broke the scoring silence as forward Chris Kreider sent one in to give his team a 1-0 lead.

To make matters worse, the Rangers struck again with less than a minute remaining before the first intermission when forward Vincent Trocheck scored to make it a two-goal game.

At the very start of the second period, Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar and Rangers forward Will Cuylle squared off in a fight that sent them each to the box.

Not long after, the Golden Knights were given their second power play of the night but still could not put one on the board.

It was forward Phil Kessel who finally got the visitors in the scoring column with less than 5 minutes gone in the period.

That would be the only goal of the period, as New York took its one-goal lead into the second intermission.

For more than 14 minutes, the two teams battled for a goal in the game's final period.

With 5:40 remaining in the contest, Rangers forward Filip Chytil shot a puck that deflected off Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore to give New York a late two-goal lead.

In the waning moments of the contest, the Golden Knights pulled Hill, but the Rangers were quick to take advantage, as forward Jimmy Vesey executed on a full-rink empty-netter.

The Golden Knights will have one last chance to earn a victory before the All-Star break when they take on the New York Islanders on Saturday.

