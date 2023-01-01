Nicolas Hague Wins it For the VGK in OT in NYE Showdown

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 5-4 despite falling behind 2-0 in the first period.

The Vegas Golden Knights ended the year in dramatic fashion, defeating the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime.

Nashville out shot Vegas 37 to 32 as Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 33 saves in the home win.

Vegas was able to kill three of the Predators' four power plays, the only one missed having been the visitors' five-on-three advantage late in regulation.

The Golden Knights once again found themselves down early, allowing two goals from the Predators in the first period.

The first was scored by forward Filip Forsberg a bit under 5 minutes into the contest, while defenseman Jeremy Lauzon followed it up with a goal of his own in the second half of the period.

With just over 4 minutes remaining in the first, Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar tipped in a shot from defenseman Pavel Miromanov for his first goal of the season.

Nashville's lead had been trimmed to just a goal heading into the first intermission.

Less than 2 minutes into the second period, Vegas struck again when forward Michael Amadio scored what was his fourth goal in the last five games.

Just like that, the Golden Knights were back in the game.

Roughly 7 minutes later, Vegas would go ahead with a goal from forward Reilly Smith, making it three unanswered goals from the home team.

Momentum tilted back Nashville's way right after, though, as a fight between Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb and Predators forward Yakov Trenin resulted in McNabb's ejection and a power play for Nashville.

That advantage did not last, however, as Predators defenseman Roman Josi was called for holding.

By the end of the second, Vegas still held its lead at 3-2.

Over 4 and a half minutes into the third, Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson found the back of the net to extend Vegas' lead to two goals.

But Nashville didn't back down, as almost 2 minutes into the second half of the period, Forsberg scored his second goal of the night to trim the deficit back down to one goal.

The Golden Knights held strong for almost the remainder of the period until Nashville gained advantage late in regulation.

After pulling their goaltender, the Predators were granted a power play, giving them a five-on-four advantage with just over a minute to go.

With roughly 3 seconds left, Forsberg completed his hat trick, tying the game at 4-4 and forcing overtime.

Around 2 minutes into the overtime period, it would be Vegas' turn to execute on the advantage, as the team was given a delayed penalty opportunity.

It was defenseman Nicolas Hague who sent it in on the four-on-three advantage, ending Vegas' year with a win.

The Golden Knights will head to Colorado for a matchup with the Avalanche on Monday before returning for a seven-game homestand. They currently are riding a three-game win streak at home.

