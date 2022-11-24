Golden Knights Now a Quarter Through the Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are leading the Western Conference a quarter of the way through the season.

With the conclusion of their two-game Canadian road trip the Vegas Golden Knights are officially at the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

"Right now, I like where we are, obviously," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of the team's Wednesday night matchup with the Ottawa Senators. "I haven't studied the standings too much. I think our game is good, but like a lot of teams, in search of 60 minutes. Finding ways to win even though we haven't been at our best. Winning with our 'B' game. That's a credit to the guys in the room for finding a way and getting back to our game, not letting it get too far away. So I like our first quarter, but there's a lot of areas of our game that I know, and the guys would agree, that we can button up and be better, and that will be our goal until we get to the halfway point and see where we are then."

While the Golden Knights' have a very impressive 15-4-1 record and are sitting at first place in the Western Conference, their defense has struggled in recent games.

"Obviously we're in a good spot in the standings," said Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. "Always there's some stuff we need to work on. Lately, there's been some things we need to correct. Our third periods haven't been great. Coming out with a win, which is great, but we would like to tighten things up, especially defensively. We don't want to give up that many goals. Tonight we got a team not that high in the standings, but a very good team with a lot of skill, so we got to be ready."

Vegas will begin the second quarter of its season with a home matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

It will be the second meeting between the two clubs.

