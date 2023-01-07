New VGK Third Line Could Allow Phil Kessel to Thrive

It wasn't long ago that Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy expressed his disappointment with veteran forward Phil Kessel's play.

Things have quickly changed, as Kessel comes off what was likely his best game this season thus far in Thursday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kessel finished the contest with a goal and an assist, but much of his success was owed to his linemates, Paul Cotter and William Karlsson, whom Cassidy believes complement Kessel well.

"I think Phil's played better when he's been given more responsibility," Cassidy told the media on Friday. "Although it's still third line, it's, I say more responsibility, but when he's played with guys that are more suited to his game. And I think Karly [Karlsson] definitely is. Phil thinks the game, right? And he needs players around him that he can read off and anticipate, and I think Karly definitely gives him that. Paul certainly has some of that, but Paul's more of the straight-line, north-south, get-to-the-net type of guy, [whereas] Karly's a cerebral guy.

"So I think you're seeing a little bit of different attributes on that line that have come together. It sure seemed like Phil and Paul were happy over those [goals on Thursday]. So I think they have some common bond between them in the dressing room, too, that's probably developed in this period of time here. So that always helps as well. So yeah, so hopefully Phil can give us some more of that. You don't expect that line to get two goals every night, but hopefully they get opportunities to at least get two goals every night."

Cassidy, Kessel and the Golden Knights will be back in action when they take on the Los Angeles Kings for the third time this season on Saturday, the first meeting at T-Mobile Arena.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. EST, 10 p.m. PST.

