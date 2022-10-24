Skip to main content

Phil Kessel to Tie Iron Man Streak in Monday's Game Against Toronto

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel will tie the Iron Man streak of 989-consecutive games played on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is set to reach what will be perhaps the most impressive milestone of his career on Monday night.

With his participation in Monday's contest, Kessel will tie former NHL defenseman Keith Yandle for the Iron Man streak, the record for most consecutive games played in NHL history, which stands at 989.

Ironically, Vegas will be hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, the franchise where the streak started for Kessel.

"It's been a long time since I played there," Kessel told the media ahead of Monday's matchup. "But I have great memories there, and obviously, my wife's from there, and I have a lot of great friends there. I enjoyed my time there."

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Kessel led the Monday morning stretch, as he tries to have the leader be a player who has a connection to the opponent.

"He knows it's coming," Cassidy said. "He's earned it. So just enjoy it, Phil. That's the simplest message. ... He's kind of a little bit in that 'awe shucks' mood right now, but I'm sure he'll be the first one to tell you [he] probably would like to fast forward and get it and get it done, but I mean, the next 24 hours for him, I think, are pretty special when he'll think back to it. So like I said, right now, it might be difficult for him because of the type of personality he has, but I'm sure he'll remember every moment of tonight and tomorrow."

Surely enough, Kessel does hope to put the event behind him and just focus on hockey.

"I'd rather just get passed this," he said. "Obviously I played a long time, so like I said, [I am] just going out there and having fun today, and hopefully we can get a win."

There's no specific formula that has allowed Kessel to be standing on the doorstep of the milestone. What he is grateful for is the fact he has been fortunate enough to stay healthy and consistently play the game he loves.

"I like to play," Kessel said. "I enjoy going out there and competing and playing the games, and obviously, I've been doing it for a long time. So it's still fun to me."

The Golden Knights' meeting with Toronto is set to begin at 7 p.m. PST at T-Mobile Arena.

