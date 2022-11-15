Golden Knights Prepare For Second Matchup With San Jose

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back in the win column when they host the San Jose Sharks Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights' home crowd at T-Mobile Arena saw their team lose for just the second time this season when they fell to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Vegas (13-3-0) will look to give its fans a better showing when it hosts the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3) for the second meeting between the two divisional opponents this season.

The Golden Knights won the last matchup in San Jose, 4-2, in come-from-behind fashion.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy expects to see a much improved team on Tuesday.

"They're better than when we saw them last," Cassidy told the media ahead of Tuesday's matchup. "Their record indicates that. They're finishing better. You see their top guys were struggling at the start of the year to finish -- [Tomas] Hertl and [Timo] Meier. And now, they found their game. So when your top guys are scoring, obviously, you're going to have better results. Typically that's what happens. They were losing some close games early on that now they're flipping.

"[James] Reimer's played well, I think, from Day 1. So probably no change there. Their penalty kill's been good from Day 1, so they're keeping the puck out of the net enough in those two areas. So [those are] probably the biggest differences. And then you start winning a few. It snowballs, right? You start getting a little more positive vibes, so you're probably a little more comfortable in the closer games than you were at the start of the year when they weren't going your way."

The Golden Knights' loss to St. Louis halted what had been a nine-game winning streak.

"It's a bounce-back game for us," said Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson. "I don't think we were at our best last game. It was almost a good reality check for us. And just [have to get] back to our right ways in the D-zone and O-zone, and hopefully good things happen tonight."

Game time is set for 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST.

