Golden Knights React to 4-2 Loss to Seattle Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights displayed one of their poorest offensive performances of the season in their 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said the lack of readiness starts with him.

"They were quicker than us, they won a lot more races, one-on-one battles, they executed better than us," Cassidy told the media after the contest. "They were just the better team I think. Let's call it what it is. From start to finish, they outplayed us. We can look at different areas and why and what, but we weren't ready to play. That always falls on the coach. I got to get the guys ready to play. We didn't come out of the gate ready to play. We're at home. So that's step one.

"We did fight our way back in, we switched a few things up to get back into it, then we weren't really ready to go again in the second when the game got tilted in our end in terms of managing pucks and how to break out against their pressure."

Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy was one of the only highlights of the contest for Vegas, having scored a goal in his return from injury.

"I think our breakouts were not clean," Roy said. " ... We didn't have puck possession like we want to have."

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was in agreement with Cassidy that Vegas was simply outplayed.

"They're a fast team," Eichel said. "I think they transition the puck well. They put a lot of pressure on us in our own zone, and I don't think we were quick enough when we got it. They were on top of us. Give them credit. I thought they outplayed us."

Vegas will look to put the loss in the past and get back on track when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

"We play another divisional opponent tomorrow. So 24 hours away from another game. Good chance for us to put this one behind us and find a way to get two points and win a game. Obviously it wasn't our best tonight, but get to play tomorrow, so that's the important part now."

