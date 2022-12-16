Reilly Smith Scores Two Goals in Golden Knights' 4-1 Win Over Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights held the Chicago Blackhawks scoreless until the final 4 minutes of Thursday night's contest.

The Vegas Golden Knights improved their league-best road record to 10-2-0 when they routed the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Golden Knights goaltender nearly pulled off another shutout against Chicago this season, but a late goal would end the rookie's perfect streak on the night.

Vegas executed on its first and only power play of the contest with a little over 5 minutes to go in the first period when Golden Knights captain Mark Stone found his fellow forward Chandler Stephenson for what was his first goal in 17 games.

About 2 minutes later, Chicago would get a power-play chance of its own after Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov went to the box for tripping, but Vegas was able to shut it down and sustain its one-goal advantage heading into the first intermission.

Just over 3 minutes into the second period, a holding penalty against Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio gave the Blackhawks another crack at the power play.

However, it was Vegas that came away with the advantage, as Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith found the back of the net, earning his league-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Vegas carried that 2-0 lead all the way through the rest of the second period.

Both teams went scoreless until Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel joined in on the scoring to put Vegas up 3-0 just over 8 minutes into the third period.

Chicago was finally able to strike with just under 4 minutes remaining in the period when Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh scored to prevent the shutout.

But Vegas wouldn't leave without another goal in the period, as Smith once again sent one between the pipes, this time into an empty net with half a minute remaining.

The Golden Knights sealed the sweep of their quick two-game road trip before heading back to T-Mobile Arena for a four-game homestand.

It begins Saturday night with a matchup against the New York Islanders.

