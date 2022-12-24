Golden Knights Look to Avenge Early-Season Loss to Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the St. Louis Blues for the second time this season on Friday.

When the St. Louis Blues last came to T-Mobile Arena, they ended the Vegas Golden Knights' nine-game win streak.

That would be just the start of the built-up narrative that Vegas was a team that struggled at home It would lose in its own building the following game, making for two-straight losses since coming off a five-game road sweep.

After defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Wednesday, the Golden Knights will continue to look to put an end to that narrative, starting with a rematch against St. Louis on Friday night.

"They came in on a losing streak, I remember that," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media ahead of Friday's contest. "We were traveling back, and I thought our first period was decent. And then the second period got away from us, especially late. Couple of mishandled plays down below the goal line and then all of a sudden, it gave them life. So St. Louis is a tough -- and I'm sure they would tell you the same thing -- they're tough to get a read on. They're a very streaky team so far this year. They've got pedigree in that locker room that's won in this league, so you know that the leadership is going to be solid in that regard.

"And maybe that goes to the goaltending. [Jordan] Binnington gets hot and cold, I don't know. Or if it's the team in front of them that gets so hot and cold. But there is definitely that. So when a team gets like that, I think the more consistent we can be and the more predictable we are, the better chance we have to win and not let them get to their game. Because that's what happened: they get two quick goals, and then all of a sudden, they took off. I think they won five in a row after that because they started feeling it."

