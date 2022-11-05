Golden Knights Talk Road Trip, Matchup With Montreal

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to extend their win streak to seven games when they face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Montreal Canadiens in the third of their five-game road trip on Saturday.

A long road trip can be physically demanding, but it also has its benefits, especially early in the season.

"It's awesome," said Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio when he spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's contest. "I love going on the road with the guys. It's a great group. You get to bond a little bit more when you go on the road, going out for dinners and stuff. So looking forward to the rest of the road trip here."

For veteran players like Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, road trips can allow for some much-appreciated crucial rest days.

"Whatever it is, you get your work in, and you get your rehab in and treatment if you need it," McNabb said. "We're used to these kind of trips, so it's nice to have a day to regroup and make sure we're sharp this morning and be ready for tonight."

On Saturday, the Golden Knights will look for their seventh-straight victory. Much of the success has been due to the team's fast starts.

"Everyone just coming ready, everyone just doing their job, going shift after shift, rolling over four line, so I think it's been going well for us here," Amadio said.

The veteran forward said playing a full 60 minutes will be key in order for the winning streak to extend.

"I think once we got the lead [on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators], I think we just let up a little bit, so just kind of playing our game through the full 60 and finishing out strong," Amadio said.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said the team had "good energy" in morning skate.

"There always is in this building," Cassidy said. "Everyone knows the history here. The ice is always terrific. There's always probably two or three players that are local. So there's a little bit of that that goes on, and yeah, I liked our energy; hopefully it translates tonight."

