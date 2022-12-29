Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to bounce back from their 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings when they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are seeking to split their short two-game road trip as they face another Pacific Division opponent in the Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas shut out Anaheim earlier this season, 4-0.

Refresh your memory with the details of that matchup by viewing the video above.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Honda Center

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Ducks forward Adam Henrique with the early goal. 1-0, Anaheim.

PENALTY: Ducks forward Mason McTavish gets called for hooking.

PENALTY: Delay-of-game on Anaheim.