Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to expand on their two-game winning streak with a win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Friday night is a matchup between the top and bottom teams in the Pacific Division.

The Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1) visit T-Mobile Arena for a divisional showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0).

Friday's game will be extra special for Vegas fans, as the team will be honoring Nevada Day with special uniforms to represent the state holiday.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 3 p.m. PST / 6 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Holding on Ducks forward Troy Terry.

