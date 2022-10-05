Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights enter the second half of their preseason against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights play their final game at T-Mobile Arena this preseason on Tuesday.

They host the Arizona Coyotes, whom they will see again on Saturday for their final preseason game.

After a disappointing 7-3 defeat to the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Vegas will hope to get back on track as it searches for its second win of the preseason.

Here's how to watch:

TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Radio: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Hayes scores the first goal of the game. 1-0, Vegas.

PENALTY: Hooking penalty against Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy.