Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights play their final game at T-Mobile Arena this preseason on Tuesday.
They host the Arizona Coyotes, whom they will see again on Saturday for their final preseason game.
After a disappointing 7-3 defeat to the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Vegas will hope to get back on track as it searches for its second win of the preseason.
Here's how to watch:
TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)
Radio: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM
Read More
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Hayes scores the first goal of the game. 1-0, Vegas.
PENALTY: Hooking penalty against Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy.