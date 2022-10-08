Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Updates
The Vegas Golden Knights play their final preseason game Saturday, a rematch against the Arizona Coyotes.
The match will be played in Boise, Idaho, the first NHL game to be played in the city in 25 years.
Here's how to watch:
TV: ESPN+, ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)
Venue: CenturyLink Arena
Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
PENALTY: Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere penalized for hooking.
SCORING UPDATE #1: Chandler Stephenson puts the Golden Knights on the board. 1-0, Vegas.
SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy finds the net on the assist from Paul Cotter. 2-0, Vegas.
SCORING UPDATE #3: Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault gets his own rebound and sends one between the pipes. 3-0, Golden Knights.
SCORING UPDATE #4: Coyotes forward Travis Boyd puts Arizona on the board. 3-1, Vegas.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 3-1.