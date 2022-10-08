Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights look to get the victory in their final game of the preseason.

The Vegas Golden Knights play their final preseason game Saturday, a rematch against the Arizona Coyotes. 

The match will be played in Boise, Idaho, the first NHL game to be played in the city in 25 years.

Here's how to watch:

TV: ESPN+, ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Venue: CenturyLink Arena

Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere penalized for hooking.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Chandler Stephenson puts the Golden Knights on the board. 1-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy finds the net on the assist from Paul Cotter. 2-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault gets his own rebound and sends one between the pipes. 3-0, Golden Knights.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Coyotes forward Travis Boyd puts Arizona on the board. 3-1, Vegas.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 3-1.

In This Article (2)

Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_19178299_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19125704_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Phil Kessel 'Fortunate' to Have Long, Healthy Career

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19147917_168390101_lowres
News

Fantasy Hockey Forward Projections For 2022-23 Golden Knights

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19151016_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Mark Stone on Golden Knights' Preseason Victory Over Kings

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_14835007_168390101_lowres
News

Win Over Kings Gives Bruce Cassidy Confidence For Opening Night

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19126498_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17962671_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Stephenson on What He and His Team Need to Do Ahead of Regular Season

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18242784_168390101_lowres (6)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy on What He Hopes to See in Thursday's Preseason Game

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19178503_168390101_lowres
News

William Karlsson's Leadership Has Been Apparent in Preseason

By Aidan Champion