Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights look to get the victory in their final game of the preseason.

The Vegas Golden Knights play their final preseason game Saturday, a rematch against the Arizona Coyotes.

The match will be played in Boise, Idaho, the first NHL game to be played in the city in 25 years.

Here's how to watch:

TV: ESPN+, ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Venue: CenturyLink Arena

Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere penalized for hooking.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Chandler Stephenson puts the Golden Knights on the board. 1-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy finds the net on the assist from Paul Cotter. 2-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault gets his own rebound and sends one between the pipes. 3-0, Golden Knights.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Coyotes forward Travis Boyd puts Arizona on the board. 3-1, Vegas.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 3-1.