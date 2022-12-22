Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-1) and Arizona Coyotes (10-15-5) will meet for the second time on Wednesday, this time at T-Mobile Arena, as Vegas hopes to get back to its winning ways.
The Golden Knights' loss on Monday put them below .500 at home on the season, a losing trend that they will seek to put an end to starting with a win on Wednesday night.
Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
PENALTY: Illegal check to the head against Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is scoreless. Vegas is out shooting Arizona 13-4.
START OF SECOND PERIOD:
PENALTY: Too many players on the ice for Arizona.
SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov with the deflected power-play goal. 1-0, Vegas.
SCORING UPDATE #2: Arizona answers with a goal from defenseman Juuso Valimaki. Game is tied 1-1.