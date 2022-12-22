Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to end their three-game losing streak at home on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-1) and Arizona Coyotes (10-15-5) will meet for the second time on Wednesday, this time at T-Mobile Arena, as Vegas hopes to get back to its winning ways.

The Golden Knights' loss on Monday put them below .500 at home on the season, a losing trend that they will seek to put an end to starting with a win on Wednesday night.

View the video above to refresh your memory on the last meeting between the two clubs.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Illegal check to the head against Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is scoreless. Vegas is out shooting Arizona 13-4.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Too many players on the ice for Arizona.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov with the deflected power-play goal. 1-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Arizona answers with a goal from defenseman Juuso Valimaki. Game is tied 1-1.