Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins will face again on Sunday night, this time at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas won Monday's matchup with a 4-3 shootout triumph.

You can review the details of that showdown in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:

TV: NHL Network

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone finds the net to put Vegas up 1-0 early.