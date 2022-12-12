Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Boston Bruins in what will be the second meeting between the two teams.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins will face again on Sunday night, this time at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas won Monday's matchup with a 4-3 shootout triumph.

You can review the details of that showdown in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:

TV: NHL Network

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone finds the net to put Vegas up 1-0 early.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

USATSI_19571435_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19570871_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights Prepare For Round 2 Against Boston

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19597749_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy Reflects on 2-1 OT Win Over Philadelphia Flyers

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19597752_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Earn 20th Win of the Season in 2-1 OT Victory Over Flyers

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17857071_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19584968_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Approves How Kolesar Handled Fight in Rangers Game

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19570913_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Cassidy Shifts Focus to the Philadelphia Flyers After Loss to New York

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Bruce Cassidy: Golden Knights Need to Improve in the O-Zone

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19585219_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy: Golden Knights Lacked Maturity in Third Period of Loss to New York

By Aidan Champion