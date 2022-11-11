Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday in the final game of their long road stretch.

The Vegas Golden Knights are hot and will be looking to extend their win streak to eight games when they play the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are on a three-game losing streak and will be doing everything in their power to send their crowd home happy.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: KeyBank Center

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres

USATSI_17868694_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19353471_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Jack Eichel Returns to Buffalo For Matchup With Sabres

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19388578_168390101_lowres
News

Tandem of Smith, Karlsson Has Been Crucial Throughout Win Streak

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19388591_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Win Streak Taking on a Life of Its Own

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333450_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Cassidy Speaks on Golden Knights' Road Win Over Toronto

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19388664_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Extend Win Streak to Eight With OT Win Over Toronto

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19295457_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19370923_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Embraced What He Was Given in Net For 2022-23 Season

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19332923_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Defenseman Zach Whitecloud Speaks on Team's Success

By Aidan Champion