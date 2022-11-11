Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday in the final game of their long road stretch.
The Vegas Golden Knights are hot and will be looking to extend their win streak to eight games when they play the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Sabres are on a three-game losing streak and will be doing everything in their power to send their crowd home happy.
Here's how you can watch:
TV: ESPN
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: KeyBank Center
Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST
