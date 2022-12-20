Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Live Game Updates

The Vegas golden Knights (22-10-1) and Buffalo Sabres (15-14-2) will go head-to-head for the second time this season on Monday night.

Buffalo is riding a three-game win streak and will be looking to extend it and avenge its loss to the Golden Knights last month.

View the video above to refresh your memory on the details of that contest.

Here's how you can watch Monday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.



START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar sits for boarding.

PENALTY: Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.