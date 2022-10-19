Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Calgary Flames for their third divisional contest of the season so far.

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to improve to 4-0 when they take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Calgary and Vegas are the only remaining undefeated teams in the Pacific Division.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Puck drop: 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST

SCORING UPDATE #1: Forward William Carrier scores his first goal of the season for the Golden Knights. 1-0, Vegas.