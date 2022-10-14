Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their first game at T-Mobile Arena this season when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Vegas comes off a dramatic 4-3 season-opening victory against the Los Angeles Kings, while Chicago looks to bounce back from a 5-2 loss against the defending champs, the Colorado Avalanche, on Wednesday night.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, ATTSN-RM

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD: