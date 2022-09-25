Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will hit the ice on Sunday for the first of their seven preseason games.

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in what will be their first game of this year's preseason.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed goalie Michael Hutchinson will start in net for the team.

Here's how to watch:

TV: NHL Network, ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Venue: Pepsi Center

Puck drop: 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST