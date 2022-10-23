Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Live Updates
The Vegas Golden Knights (4-1) are back at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, this time facing the league's defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche (2-2-1).
Vegas will look for a second-straight win after defeating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Here's how you can watch:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore sits for tripping.
SCORING UPDATE #1: Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon with the one-timer. 1-0, Colorado.
PENALTY: Slashing against Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen.
SCORING UPDATE #2. Jonathan Marchessault with the power-play goal. Game is tied 1-1.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is all even at 1-1.