Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Live Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their third home game of the 2022-23 season when they host the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas will look for a second-straight win after defeating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore sits for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon with the one-timer. 1-0, Colorado.

PENALTY: Slashing against Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen.

SCORING UPDATE #2. Jonathan Marchessault with the power-play goal. Game is tied 1-1.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is all even at 1-1.