Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Live Game Updates
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) need to get their groove back when they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-1) on Monday.
Vegas has lost five of its last eight games, and a win in Columbus would be a big momentum boost for the club to start its four-game road trip.
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
PENALTY: Holding against Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau.
PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez sits for interference.
Read More
SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas forward William Karlsson scores to put the Golden Knights on the board. 1-0, Vegas.
SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward William Carrier sends one in to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 2-0.
START OF SECOND PERIOD:
PENALTY: Columbus defensman Vladislav Gavrikov penalized for hooking.