Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) need to get their groove back when they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-1) on Monday.

Vegas has lost five of its last eight games, and a win in Columbus would be a big momentum boost for the club to start its four-game road trip.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Holding against Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez sits for interference.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas forward William Karlsson scores to put the Golden Knights on the board. 1-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward William Carrier sends one in to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 2-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Columbus defensman Vladislav Gavrikov penalized for hooking.