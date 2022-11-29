Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will seek to get back in the win column when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) need to get their groove back when they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-1) on Monday.

Vegas has lost five of its last eight games, and a win in Columbus would be a big momentum boost for the club to start its four-game road trip.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Holding against Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez sits for interference.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas forward William Karlsson scores to put the Golden Knights on the board. 1-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward William Carrier sends one in to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 2-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Columbus defensman Vladislav Gavrikov penalized for hooking.

