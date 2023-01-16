Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Dallas Stars in what will be the first meeting between the two opponents this season.

There's a lot to play for in tonight's matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars.

Dallas will be looking to pass the Golden Knights for a tie with the Winnipeg Jets at the top spot of the conference, while Vegas will look to hold them off and retake their lead in the west.

The game will also serve as a reunion for former Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer, who is in his first year coaching Dallas.

Here's how you can watch this Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD: