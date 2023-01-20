Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2) are in desperate need to get back on track, and a win over the Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8) on Thursday night.

Detroit has lost its last three games and will be looking for a bounce-back victory of its own.

Vegas defeated the Red Wings 4-1 the last time these two played in early December.

View the video above to review the details of that contest.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond Larkin scores the first goal of the game. Detroit with an early 1-0 lead.