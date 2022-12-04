Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Detroit for the third game of their four-game road trip to take on the Red Wings.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel with Vegas' first goal of the game.