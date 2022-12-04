Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Detroit for the third game of their four-game road trip to take on the Red Wings.

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Detroit Red Wings for the first time this season when they head to the Motor City for the third stop on their four-game road trip.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel with Vegas' first goal of the game.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings

USATSI_17191644_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Cassidy on the State of the Golden Knights After 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19541781_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights React to 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh Penguins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Bruce Cassidy on Golden Knights' 4-3 Loss to the Penguins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19541007_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Blow 2-0 Lead in 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17876961_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy is Placing an Emphasis on Defense For the Golden Knights

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19522692_168390101_lowres
News

Paul Cotter, Shea Theodore on Shootout Game-Winner

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135841_168390101_lowres (4)
News

Bruce Cassidy Gives Team Update on Wednesday's Practice Day

By Aidan Champion