Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-0) will have a much-anticipated divisional matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (9-8-0) at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

Edmonton made it to last year's Western Conference Finals and will be looking to make it back while led by their star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Golden Knights will be seeking to improve on their road play, as they hold an impressive 8-1-0 record in away games.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Rogers Place

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Oilers forward Warren Foegele with the early-period goal. 1-0, Edmonton.

PENALTY: Hooking on Oilers forward Dylan Holloway.

PENALTY: Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins called for hooking.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward William Carrier sits for hooking.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar credited with the goal. Game is tied, 1-1.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights-Oilers are all tied at 1-1.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone scores on the penalty shot. Vegas leads, 2-1.

PENALTY: Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard sits for high-sticking.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl with the goal. Game is tied, 2-2.

PENALTY: Kolesar heads to the box for holding.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez penalized for holding.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Game is tied, 2-2.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #5: Oilers forward Zach Hyman finds the net on the power play. 3-2, Edmonton.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Stone with his second goal of the night. Game is tied at 3-3.

END OF REGULATION: All tied up at 3-3.

START OF OT:

SCORING UPDATE #7: Oilers forward Connor McDavid with the game-winning goal in OT.

FINAL: Edmonton wins, 4-3.

Saturday's Pacific Division showdown was a hard-fought battle between both teams.

Vegas was persistent, never going away whenever Edmonton regained the lead.

The contest would come down to overtime, and it was none other than the NHL's MVP Connor McDavid who scored the game-winning goal to hand the Golden Knights their first OT loss of the season.

