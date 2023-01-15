Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Live Game Updates

Skip to main content
Golden Knights Take First OT Loss of Season in Battle With Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth game of their seven-game homestand.

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2) will be hosting a division rival in the Edmonton Oilers (28-18-3).

Edmonton comes into the matchup off two-straight high-scoring wins, most recently having trampled the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday.

Vegas comes off a win of its own, having downed the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday.

These two clubs faced each other early on in the season, as the Oilers came away with a 4-3 overtime win in Edmonton.

You can review the details of that contest in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Oilers forward Mattias Janmark scores less than a minute into the contest. 1-0, Edmonton.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl with the rebound on the Golden Knights turnover. 2-0, Oilers less than 2 minutes in.

PENALTY: Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais for roughing.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward William Carrier heads to the box for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar scores with a back-handed shot from behind the net that was deflected in. 2-1, Edmonton.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Oilers lead 2-1. Edmonton scores early, and Vegas scores late.