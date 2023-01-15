Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth game of their seven-game homestand.

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2) will be hosting a division rival in the Edmonton Oilers (28-18-3).

Edmonton comes into the matchup off two-straight high-scoring wins, most recently having trampled the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday.

Vegas comes off a win of its own, having downed the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday.

These two clubs faced each other early on in the season, as the Oilers came away with a 4-3 overtime win in Edmonton.

You can review the details of that contest in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Oilers forward Mattias Janmark scores less than a minute into the contest. 1-0, Edmonton.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl with the rebound on the Golden Knights turnover. 2-0, Oilers less than 2 minutes in.

PENALTY: Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais for roughing.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward William Carrier heads to the box for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar scores with a back-handed shot from behind the net that was deflected in. 2-1, Edmonton.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Oilers lead 2-1. Edmonton scores early, and Vegas scores late.