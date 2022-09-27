Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their preseason play.

The Vegas Golden Knights face their fellow Pacific Division opponent, the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

After falling to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1, in their first preseason game, the Golden Knights head to T-Mobile Arena for their first home game of the preseason.

Here's how to watch:

TV: NHL Network

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel kinds Jack Eichel for the goal to give Vegas a 1-0 lead.

PENALTY: Kessel penalized 2 minutes for tripping.

PENALTY: 2-minute holding penalty against Kings forward Kevin Fiala.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 1-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

