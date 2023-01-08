Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Live Game Thread Part 3

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to extend their four-game win streak at home when they welcome the Los Angeles Kings.

After splitting each of their games at Crypto.com Arena this season, the Vegas Golden Knights (27-12-2) will host the Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6) as they seek a win in the second of their seven-game homestand.

The Golden Knights dropped their last game against the Kings on Dec. 27.

You can read what Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy had to say after that loss in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Tripping against Kings defenseman Sean Walker.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel heads to the box for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Kings forward Kevin Fiala gets Los Angeles on the board. 1-0, Kings.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Kings lead Golden Knights 1-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Walker heads off for hooking.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Kings go up 2-0 with a short-handed goal from defenseman Matt Roy.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Fiala with his second goal of the night. 3-0, Kings.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Kings lead 3-0.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #4: Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson scores to make it a four-goal lead.

PENALTY: Kings defenseman Alexander Edler to the box for hooking.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault gets Vegas on the board in his first game back from injury. 4-1, Kings.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Fiala gets the hat trick on an empty-net goal. 5-1, Kings.

FINAL: Los Angeles wins 5-1.

The Los Angeles Kings came to town and took care of business in their first game at T-Mobile Arena this season.

Kings forward Kevin Fiala earned his second career hat trick in the 5-1 win.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored Vegas' lone goal in what was his first game back after missing seven games due to a lower-body injury.

The Golden Knights will have some time off to get rested and regroup before they welcome the Nashville Predators on Thursday.