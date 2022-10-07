Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings meet in Salt Lake City, Utah for their second matchup of the preseason.

The Vegas Golden Knights have two more opportunities to better any area they see fit before the regular season begins.

The final stretch starts Thursday when Vegas heads to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Los Angeles Kings yet again this preseason.

Here's how to watch:

TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Radio: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Puck drop: 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Forward Kevin Fiala finds the net for the Kings, giving them a 1-0 early lead.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Forward Gabriel Vilardi scores, extending Los Angeles' lead to 2-0.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith scores his second goal of the preseason. 2-1, Kings.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Kings lead, 2-1.