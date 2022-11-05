Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Montreal for a showdown with the Canadiens on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0) will look to keep their winning streak going when they play the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1) for the third game of their five-game road trip.

Montreal will be hoping to get back on track after dropping its last two contests.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Bell Centre

Puck drop: 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague sends one in from far out for his first goal of the season. Vegas leads, 1-0.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Canadiens forward Cole Caufield answers to tie the game at a goal apiece.

PENALTY: Roughing penalties go to Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar and Montreal defensman Arber Xhekaj.

