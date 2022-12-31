Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Nashville Predators for the first time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-2) will look to end the year strong after losing back-to-back road games for the first time this season.

They will host the Nashville Predators (15-14-5) Saturday afternoon for the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

The Predators come off a 6-1 blowout victory against the Anaheim Ducks, the same team Vegas fell to in Wednesday night's shootout.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 12:00 p.m. PST / 3:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Forward Filip Forsberg scores for the Predators off the Golden Knights turnover. 1-0, Nashville.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Nashville defenseman Jeremy Lauzon with his first goal of the season. 2-0, Predators.