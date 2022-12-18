Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights and New York Islanders will meet on Saturday for the first time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to improve their record at T-Mobile Arena on this four-game homestand, beginning with a showdown with the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Canada Life Centre

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward William Carrier heads to the box for interference.

PENALTY: Hooking against Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

