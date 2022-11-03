Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to keep their winning streak alive when they face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0) head to Ottawa to play Game 2 of their five-game road trip on Thursday when they battle the Senators (4-5-0).

A win for Vegas would extend its five-game winning streak to six, while a win for Ottawa would end its three-game losing streak in its return home after a two-game road trip.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Puck drop: 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone puts in the rebound to give Vegas the early 1-0 lead.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Senators forward Claude Giroux skips one in from the neutral zone. Game is tied, 1-1.

PENALTY: Ottawa forward Mark Kastelic heads to the box for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson sets up Reilly Smith for the power-play goal.

PENALTY: Too many men on ice for Vegas.

