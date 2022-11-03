Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0) head to Ottawa to play Game 2 of their five-game road trip on Thursday when they battle the Senators (4-5-0).
A win for Vegas would extend its five-game winning streak to six, while a win for Ottawa would end its three-game losing streak in its return home after a two-game road trip.
Here's how you can watch:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
Puck drop: 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone puts in the rebound to give Vegas the early 1-0 lead.
SCORING UPDATE #2: Senators forward Claude Giroux skips one in from the neutral zone. Game is tied, 1-1.
PENALTY: Ottawa forward Mark Kastelic heads to the box for holding.
SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson sets up Reilly Smith for the power-play goal.
PENALTY: Too many men on ice for Vegas.