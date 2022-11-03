Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0) head to Ottawa to play Game 2 of their five-game road trip on Thursday when they battle the Senators (4-5-0).

A win for Vegas would extend its five-game winning streak to six, while a win for Ottawa would end its three-game losing streak in its return home after a two-game road trip.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Puck drop: 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone puts in the rebound to give Vegas the early 1-0 lead.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Senators forward Claude Giroux skips one in from the neutral zone. Game is tied, 1-1.

PENALTY: Ottawa forward Mark Kastelic heads to the box for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson sets up Reilly Smith for the power-play goal.

PENALTY: Too many men on ice for Vegas.