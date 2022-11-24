Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1) are back home, and they'll be looking to take advantage of an Ottawa Senators (6-11-1) team that has lost 10 of its last 12 contests.

The Golden Knights won the last matchup, 5-4, as part of their sweep of their five-game road trip.

You can refresh your memory on that contest by viewing the video above.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:

TV: TNT, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Holding against Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic.

PENALTY: Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub for interference.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone with the power-play goal. Vegas leads, 1-0.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud sits for cross-checking.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Ottawa gets a PP goal of its own on a goal from defenseman Jake Sanderson.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied, 1-1.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

NO GOAL: Golden Knights forward Brett Howden put the puck in the net with his glove.

PENALTY: Interference against Hamonic.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward William Carrier with a goal. 2-1, Vegas.

PENALTY: High-sticking against Senators forward Tim Stutzle.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Golden Knights lead 2-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #4: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson with a backhanded goal. Vegas leads, 3-1.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel with the empty-net goal. 4-1, Vegas.

PENALTY: Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague sits for cross-checking.

FINAL: Golden Knights win, 4-1.

The Vegas Golden Knights started their three-game homestand on a strong note, defeating the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, on Wednesday night.

Mark Stone, William Carrier, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel were the goal-scorers for Vegas.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 37 saves on the night.

Ottawa was one-for-two on the power play, while Vegas was one-for-four.

The Golden Knights will be back in action against division opponents, the Seattle Kraken, at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Game time is set for 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. PST.