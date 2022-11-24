Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Ottawa Senators for the second time this season, this time at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1) are back home, and they'll be looking to take advantage of an Ottawa Senators (6-11-1) team that has lost 10 of its last 12 contests.

The Golden Knights won the last matchup, 5-4, as part of their sweep of their five-game road trip.

You can refresh your memory on that contest by viewing the video above.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:

TV: TNT, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Holding against Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic.

PENALTY: Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub for interference.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone with the power-play goal. Vegas leads, 1-0.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud sits for cross-checking.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Ottawa gets a PP goal of its own on a goal from defenseman Jake Sanderson.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied, 1-1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

NO GOAL: Golden Knights forward Brett Howden put the puck in the net with his glove.

PENALTY: Interference against Hamonic.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward William Carrier with a goal. 2-1, Vegas.

PENALTY: High-sticking against Senators forward Tim Stutzle.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Golden Knights lead 2-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #4: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson with a backhanded goal. Vegas leads, 3-1.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel with the empty-net goal. 4-1, Vegas.

PENALTY: Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague sits for cross-checking.

FINAL: Golden Knights win, 4-1.

The Vegas Golden Knights started their three-game homestand on a strong note, defeating the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, on Wednesday night.

Mark Stone, William Carrier, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel were the goal-scorers for Vegas.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 37 saves on the night.

Ottawa was one-for-two on the power play, while Vegas was one-for-four.

The Golden Knights will be back in action against division opponents, the Seattle Kraken, at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Game time is set for 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. PST.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators

USATSI_19493614_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19484077_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Now a Quarter Through the Season

By Aidan Champion
Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights Still in Search of a Complete Game
Gameday

Cassidy: 'When You're Playing Well, You Want to Play as Much as Possible'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19483738_168390101_lowres
News

William Carrier Has First Multi-Goal Game of His Career in Vancouver

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Cassidy Proud of Golden Knights' Resilience in Comeback Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19484080_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Show What They're Made of With Third-Period Comeback

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18080932_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19454042_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Jonathan Marchessault to Play His 500th Career Game

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19228414_168390101_lowres (6)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights Still in Search of a Complete Game

By Aidan Champion