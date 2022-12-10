Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to respond to their 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday when they face the Philadelphia Flyers Friday.

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) need to start finding success at home, and Friday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) will be a good opportunity to get it ignited.

The Flyers are near the bottom of their division and have lost 14 of their last 15 games, including a 13-game losing streak prior to their win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward William Carrier with the rebound. Vegas leads 1-0.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead 1-0.