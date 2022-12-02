Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will seek to build off their winning start to their four-game road trip when they meet the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this year.

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) come off a crucial overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and are hoping that dramatic overcoming can ignite the start of a new wave of success.

They face a tough test in the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) on Thursday, though, a team that is led by some quality star power.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward William Carrier sent to the box for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel with the goal to get Vegas on the board.

PENALTY: Holding against Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Vegas forward Reilly Smith scores with just 5 seconds remaining on the power play. 2-0, Golden Knights.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Vegas leads 2-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #3: Forward Brock McGinn sends it in to put Pittsburgh on the board.

PENALTY: Goaltender interference against Penguins forward Jeff Carter, hooking against Carrier.

PENALTY: Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin sits for cross-checking.