Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) come off a crucial overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and are hoping that dramatic overcoming can ignite the start of a new wave of success.
They face a tough test in the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) on Thursday, though, a team that is led by some quality star power.
Here's how you can watch:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: PPG Paints Arena
Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST
Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
PENALTY: Golden Knights forward William Carrier sent to the box for holding.
SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel with the goal to get Vegas on the board.
PENALTY: Holding against Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel.
SCORING UPDATE #2: Vegas forward Reilly Smith scores with just 5 seconds remaining on the power play. 2-0, Golden Knights.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Vegas leads 2-0.
START OF SECOND PERIOD:
SCORING UPDATE #3: Forward Brock McGinn sends it in to put Pittsburgh on the board.
PENALTY: Goaltender interference against Penguins forward Jeff Carter, hooking against Carrier.
PENALTY: Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin sits for cross-checking.