Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the San Jose Sharks for their first divisional matchup of November.

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0) will seek a bounce-back victory when they host the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3) Tuesday night.

San Jose comes into T-Mobile Arena riding a two-game win streak, hoping to avenge their 4-2 loss in the first meeting between the two teams.

You can refresh your memory on that come-from-behind win in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's contest:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter penalized for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas forward Jack Eichel scores in the dying seconds of the period with his 400th career point.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 1-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl heads to the box for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #2: San Jose forward Luke Kunin scores to tie the game at 1-1.

