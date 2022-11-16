Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0) will seek a bounce-back victory when they host the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3) Tuesday night.

San Jose comes into T-Mobile Arena riding a two-game win streak, hoping to avenge their 4-2 loss in the first meeting between the two teams.

You can refresh your memory on that come-from-behind win in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's contest:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter penalized for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas forward Jack Eichel scores in the dying seconds of the period with his 400th career point.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 1-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl heads to the box for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #2: San Jose forward Luke Kunin scores to tie the game at 1-1.