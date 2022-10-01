Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the San Jose Sharks in the fourth game of their preseason slate.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back home for their fourth preseason game.

Vegas is 1-1-1 so far this preseason, while its opponent, the San Jose Sharks, is a perfect 3-0.

The Golden Knights come off an impressive scoring outing against the Colorado Avalanche, having scored seven goals in what was their first preseason victory.

TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Radio: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson puts San Jose on the board. 1-0, Sharks.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
San Jose Sharks
San Jose Sharks

USATSI_18148386_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18079838_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Mark Stone Likely to Play First Preseason Game on Friday

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19126271_168390101_lowres
News

Paul Cotter Continues to Excel in Golden Knights' Preseason

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135602_168390101_lowres
News

Thompson Makes Strong Statement in Midst of Goaltender Competition

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135841_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Saw Crucial Improvement in Golden Knights' Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19119256_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19119045_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Leschyshyn, Whitecloud on Training Camp Progression

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (5)
GM Report

McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_15741153_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Cassidy Pleased With Golden Knights' Defense in First Preseason Games

By Aidan Champion