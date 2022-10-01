Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the San Jose Sharks in the fourth game of their preseason slate.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back home for their fourth preseason game.

Vegas is 1-1-1 so far this preseason, while its opponent, the San Jose Sharks, is a perfect 3-0.

The Golden Knights come off an impressive scoring outing against the Colorado Avalanche, having scored seven goals in what was their first preseason victory.

TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Radio: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson puts San Jose on the board. 1-0, Sharks.