Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Live Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to make it two-straight when they battle the San Jose Sharks on the road Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back for the second-consecutive night.

They head to San Jose for a divisional matchup with the Sharks, who stand at 2-6-0 on the year so far.

With his play in Tuesday's game, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel will become the sole possessor of the Ironman streak with 990-straight games played.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: SAP Center

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. PST / 10:30 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD: