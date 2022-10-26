Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Live Updates
The Vegas Golden Knights will look to make it two-straight when they battle the San Jose Sharks on the road Tuesday.
The Vegas Golden Knights are back for the second-consecutive night.
They head to San Jose for a divisional matchup with the Sharks, who stand at 2-6-0 on the year so far.
With his play in Tuesday's game, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel will become the sole possessor of the Ironman streak with 990-straight games played.
Here's how you can watch:
TV: ESPN, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: SAP Center
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. PST / 10:30 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD: