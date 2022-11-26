Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-4-1) are looking to get another big win streak going as they enter Friday's matchup with the Seattle Kraken (11-5-3) coming off two-straight wins.

The two teams met earlier in the season, with Vegas having come away with the 5-2 victory in Seattle.

You can watch the details of that contest in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Fridays game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Forward Ryan Donato puts Seattle on the board early in the contest. 1-0, Kraken.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb sits for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Seattle forward Andre Burakovsky gives his team a 2-0 advantage.

PENALTY: Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is penalized for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy with the rebound on the power play. 2-1, Seattle.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Vegas forward Phil Kessel with the goal. Game is tied, 2-2.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is all even at 2-2.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #5: Burakovsky with another goal. 3-2, Seattle.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud heads to the box for slashing.